Meta introduces Reels APIs to Instagram platform

28 June 2022 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

U.S. social media giant Meta Platforms announced on Monday that it's introducing Reels APIs to several endpoints on the Instagram Platform for developers starting Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meta is expanding the scope of support of Reels to content publishing, insights, comment moderation, hashtag search, business discovery, mentions and more, according to the company.

"We are always looking to improve our content publishing and consumption experiences, whether people use Instagram natively, or via a third-party. After consistently hearing from our developer community that Reels is a top priority, we are excited to introduce Reels to a number of the endpoints that you may already be familiar with," Meta said in a blog post.

The API enhancement will be available for the current version and all previous versions of the Instagram Graph API, which allows developers to connect their app to Instagram's features and functionalities.

Starting Tuesday, around 25 percent of Instagram user accounts will have access to all Reels APIs, the company said, adding that it expects to complete rollout to all users by July 6th.

