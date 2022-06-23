Uzbekistan pays special attention to balanced strategy for energy complex development - official

23 June 2022 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan pays special attention to the implementation of a balanced strategy for the development of the energy complex in line with the current realities, the First Deputy Minister of Energy Azim Akhmedkhadzhayev said on June 23 at the Energy Forum in Tashkent, Trend reports.

According to Akhmedkhadzhayev, effective and sustainable growth of the energy sector and the energy security of Uzbekistan as a whole are ensured in the country.

"In reforming the energy sector, we are assisted by such international financial structures as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Asian Development Bank and World Bank," he added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz