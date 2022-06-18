Traveler from California finds new opportunities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh impressive [PHOTO]

18 June 2022 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

The new opportunities created for Azerbaijani people in Karabakh are impressive, traveler from the US state of California Randy Lewis told Trend during a group of international travelers' visit to Karabakh.

"Seeing the scale of destruction in stunning Shusha is truly appalling. However, the reconstruction activities carried out here are aimed to create favorable conditions for living," Lewis said.

According to him, he was also enchanted by the concept of a 'smart village'.

"The concept is one of the most splendid chances for displaced persons. This is my first time in Azerbaijan, so visiting Karabakh has become a great experience for me. The country is distinguished by its geographical diversity and fascinating mountains," the traveler added.

During the third day of the visit to liberated lands, a group of 24 travelers from ten countries worldwide familiarized themselves with the 'smart village' of Zangilan's Aghali.