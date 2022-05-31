European Commission's report on Georgia's EU membership bid expected next week - EU Ambassador

31 May 2022 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The European Commission’s opinion on granting Georgia the European Union membership candidate status is expected to be delivered next week, Carl Hartzell, the EU Ambassador to Georgia, said on Monday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Hartzell noted there would be discussions on the possible decision between member states, adding “no matter what the result is,” the principal conclusion is that Georgia should “start enhancing” the work for “results needed for the credibility” of EU membership.

The Ambassador emphasised the EU would continue to support Georgia in its aspirations for membership regardless of the Commission’s decision.

The Commission has been deliberating over Georgia’s formal application since the submission by the Government of the completed membership questionnaire of the country earlier this month.



