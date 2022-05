20 May 2022 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has unveiled new satellite - 'Urm Sat', built by scientists in Iran's Urmia Province, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.



The high-resolution satellite can operate on orbit and costs $600,000, which is relatively cheaper than similar foreign models.

President Raisi was present at the space and aviation exhibition in Urmia, where light planes, drones and the mentioned 'Urm Sat' satellite were exhibited.

