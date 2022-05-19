Kazakh president says he's to continue policy of 'transparent economy'

19 May 2022 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

As the president, I will continue the policy of creating a transparent economy for everyone, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

"If business is ready to work honestly, if it is creative, attractive in a modern way, it is necessary to support it, help it to integrate into the new model of the national economy,” said Tokayev.

Tokayev announced that he would continue the policy of creating a transparent economy with fair rules of the game for everyone.

---