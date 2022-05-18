Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports until May 25
By Trend
The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport has extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until 3:45 am Moscow time May 25, 2022, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The restrictions concern the airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista.
Russia closed part of its airspace in the country’s south for civil aircraft on February 24 amid the special military operation in Ukraine.
