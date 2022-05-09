By Trend

Trade turnover between Russia and China surged by 25.9% year-on-year to $51.09 bln in January - April 2022, the Main Customs Administration of China said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to published data, China’s export to Russia gained 11.3% over four months to $20.24 bln. Export of Russian goods and services to China moved up 37.8% to $30.85 bln. The bilateral trade turnover in April edged up by 8.7% against March to $12.69 bln.

Oil, natural gas and coal account for about 70% in the value of goods imported by China from Russia. Other key items of Russian export include copper and copper ore, lumber, fuel and seafood. China is exporting a wide range of products to Russia, with a significant portion accounted for smartphones, industrial and specialized equipment, toys, footwear, motor vehicles, air conditioners and computers.

