By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have held a telephone conversation to discuss a number of issues on the bilateral agenda and progress in building the union state, the Kremlin’s press-service said on Tuesday, Trend repots citing TASS.

"In the wake of the Russian-Belarusian summit talks, held on April 12 a number of issues on the bilateral agenda and progress in building the union state were discussed," the news release reads.

