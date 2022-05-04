By Trend

Uzbek authorities plan to create agroservice centers in Andijan, Namangan, Fergana, Jizzakh, Samarkand and Khorezm regions, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The president noted that the centers will be equipped with modern laboratories, where specialists from foreign countries will be engaged in activities.

In addition, the authorities will organize the management of funds allocated for projects, electronic accounting of land and crops, as well as monitoring irrigation and crop yields.

The president instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to develop road maps by regions and organize their implementation on the spot.

Over the past five years, 2.5 billion foreign loans have been attracted to the agricultural sector of Uzbekistan. To date, $1.7 billion have been disbursed, due to which about 4,000 projects have been implemented.

In particular, modern greenhouses, intensive orchards, seedling harvesting facilities and refrigerated warehouses have been created.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz