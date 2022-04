By Trend

Kazakhstan reported 16 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

5 fresh cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 7 in Almaty, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Kostanay region, and another one in Kyzylorda region raising the country’s tally to 1,305,489.

