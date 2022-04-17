By Trend

President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen told Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the European Union was considering measures against the banking sector, in particular, Sberbank, as well as restrictions in the energy sector in discussing further sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We continue to consider the banking sector, specifically Sberbank, which accounts for 37% of Russia’s banking sector. And of course, the energy sector is discussed," the European Commission chief said on Sunday, in comments on the key points of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

The European Union is currently developing ‘smart mechanisms’ that will allow oil to be included in the next package of sanctions against Russia, she stressed.

