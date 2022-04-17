By Trend

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev held a meeting with representatives of Masdar company from the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Torobaev spoke about hydropower potential of the country, emphasizing the priority of renewable energy projects development, and urged the company to cooperate in the implementation of joint projects in the field of energy.

Representatives of Masdar, a world leader in the field of renewable energy and sustainable urban development, expressed their willingness to cooperate in the implementation of projects to build a solar plant with a capacity of 200 megawatts in the first phase.

During the meeting, issues of further cooperation were discussed.

