By Trend

Georgia was elected a member of the UN Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) for 2023 - 2026, within the framework of the plenary session of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

Georgia will have the opportunity to contribute to the work of the Committee, implement the UN Economic and Social Council resolution's principles, and involve civil society in the UN, the statement said.

The NGO Committee is a standing committee of the ECOSOC founded by the Council in 1946.

The Committee consists of 19 members who are elected on the basis of equitable geographical principle: five members from Africa; four members from Asia; two members from Eastern Europe; four members from Latin America and the Caribbean and four members from Western European countries and other States.

The term of office of the Bureau members is four years.

