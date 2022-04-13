By Trend

The leadership of Sweden’s Social Democratic Party has decided that Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will aim to apply in June of this year to join NATO, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The application is planned to be filed at a NATO meeting in Madrid on June 29-30, the report said.

The Aftonbladet newspaper earlier reported that the party said it will hold a meeting on May 24 where representatives of the 26 party districts will discuss the party’s stance on NATO membership. Before then, a survey of the party’s rank and file members will be conducted to see what they think about the issue.

---

