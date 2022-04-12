By Trend

Kazakhstan's gas oil production amounted to 373,400 tons in January 2022, which was 13.3 percent more than in the same month of 2021 and 10.6 percent less than in December 2021, Trend reports citing the Committee on Statistics of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the agency, in the reporting month, Kazakhstan imported 14,120 tons of gas oil, a decrease of 7.6 percent versus January 2021 and 60.3 percent versus December 2021.

Kazakhstan exported 2,210 tons of gas oil in January 2022, down by 94.2 percent compared to January 2021 and 6.9 percent compared to December 2021.

During this period, 385,310 tons of gas oil were sold on the domestic market of Kazakhstan, being 25.5 percent more than in January 2021 and 14.5 percent less than in December 2021.

