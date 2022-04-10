By Trend

Takeda Pharmaceutical has suspended new clinical trials of drugs in Russia due to the situation around Ukraine, Trend reports citing TASS.

The company will also halt new investments in Russia. Supplies of drugs and clinical trials will continue. Sanctions against Russia do not apply to the pharmaceutical business but introduced restrictions made logistics and transactions more challenging.

Astellas Pharma, another Japanese pharmaceutical company, also suspended enrollment new patients in Russia and Ukraine for clinical trials of their pharmaceuticals.

