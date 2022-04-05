By Trend

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said South Korea is no match for her nuclear-armed country, as she reiterated Pyongyang's position that Seoul is not a "principal enemy," according to state media Tuesday, Trend reports citing Ypnhap News Agency.

Kim Yo-jong again took issue with the South Korean defense chief's talk in public last week of his troops' "preemptive strike" capabilities, boasting repeatedly about Pyongyang's nuclear combat force.

Kim, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea who is known to be in charge of inter-Korean affairs, described the minister's remarks as an "irretrievable very big mistake."

"If anyone does not provoke us, we will never strike it before anything else," she said in her second press statement in two days carried by the Korean Central News Agency.

