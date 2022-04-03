By Trend

Kyrgyz health authorities added 12 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The latest report received from the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 showed that now the country's total count of infections stands at 200,968.

The HQ also reported that 10 more coronavirus patients have cured in the last 24-hours period, taking the total number of those recovered to 196,243.

1 new virus-associated death was recorded, pushing the nationwide death toll to 2,991.

According to the report, number of patients receiving treatment in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan is 90, and 57 people are being treated at home.

--