By Trend

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Arzybek Kozhoshev met with Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The press service of the Cabinet reported that the meeting was held on the margins of the eighth World Government Summit.

During the talks, the sides discussed topical issues of further expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries and the practical implementation of several joint projects in agriculture, energy, tourism and other areas of joint cooperation.

The Kyrgyz side also noted the need for holding the second meeting of the joint Kyrgyz-Emirati Intergovernmental Commission, expansion of trade and economic cooperation through regular mutual visits of business delegations, business forums, expert meetings within the Kyrgyz-UAE Business Council, intensification of the joint Expert Working Group on the Intergovernmental Accelerator.

A separate topic of conversation between the parties was the planned visit of UAE business delegation led by Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri to Kyrgyzstan in the first half of this year.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain close working contacts with the aim of practical implementation of cooperation areas of mutual interest.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz