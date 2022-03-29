By Trend

Armenia reportedly sent four Su-30 fighter jets and pilots to Russia on March 25 to take part in hostilities in Ukraine, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Vugar Iskenderov told Trend.

Armenia, which has always pursued a policy aimed not at peace, but at war, bloodshed and death, remains committed to its "beliefs", Iskenderov said.

"Armenia is taking the opposite steps while the international community is trying to stop Russia's offensive in Ukraine, to prevent civilian Ukrainians from becoming victims of the war," Iskenderov noted.

According to the parliamentarian, the information disseminated these days once again confirmed that Armenia is a supporter of the war, not peace.

"According to this information, Armenia has sent four modern Su-30 aircraft belonging to it to be used in combat operations in Ukraine. These aircraft, which are reportedly piloted by Armenian pilots, are used in Russian attacks against Ukraine. This gives reason to say that Armenia joined the hostilities against Ukraine. Although the whole world assumed that Belarus would join the war, Armenia got ahead of it and turned into a participant in the conflict. The Armenian leadership can be "proud" that today Armenia is also participating in the destruction of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure," he added.

This is not the only step taken by Armenia that challenges the international community, he said.

"It was previously reported that Armenia played a role in sending fighters from Syria to participate in the hostilities in Ukraine. Armenia is challenging the whole world. This is happening while western countries, including the USA, make statements that serious measures will be taken against any country that provides military, economic, and other assistance to Russia. Armenia has thereby demonstrated its position and now it is the turn of the West, especially the USA. Everyone is interested in how the USA and other western countries will react to this step in Armenia. Will they impose sanctions on that country?" Iskenderov said.

---

