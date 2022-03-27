By Trend

Only one public school remains on remote learning mode as Covid-19 infection rates had ‘significantly’ decreased, the Georgian Education Ministry said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The Ministry noted the infection positivity rates stood at 0.1 percent among students and 0.3 percent among teachers.

As of now, 73.7 percent of teachers and school administration representatives have been vaccinated,” they added.

Georgia reported 658 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate throughout the country stands at 2.88 percent.

