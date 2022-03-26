By Trend

Saudi Arabia requests holding a UN Security Council meeting to condemn attacks by the Yemeni armed movement Ansar Allah (otherwise known as the Houthis), Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"In its message to the Council, Saudi Arabia’s mission [to the UN] points at the fact that attacks on the Kingdom are carried out by Houthis," Al Arabiya quoted the statement as saying.

"We reserve the right to take all measures to defend our territory, and call upon the UN Security Council to convene a meeting in order to condemn the attacks," the document says.

---