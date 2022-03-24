By Trend

The Bank of Russia refutes information about a possible hacker attack on any of the regulator's systems, the regulator’s press service told TASS, Trend reports.

"The Bank of Russia refutes information about a possible hacking of any of its information systems," the press service said.

Earlier, there were reports on social media that the Anonymous hacker group had hacked into the systems of the Bank of Russia. The hackers promised to publish more than 35,000 files, including those with secret data.

