By Trend

Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discussed military-technical cooperation, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

On the sidelines of the 48th session of the Foreign Ministers of the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a bilateral meeting was held between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev and Chief of Staff of the Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on March 22.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of military-technical cooperation between the two countries, placing particular emphasis on the need to combine efforts in order to counter modern challenges and threats, such as terrorism, extremism and its other manifestations.

Minister Kazakbaev informed the Pakistani side about Kyrgyzstan’s focus on developing regional cooperation and, in this regard, noted the importance of intensifying cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan in terms of exchanging experience between representatives of the law enforcement agencies of the two countries and sending Kyrgyz military personnel to Pakistan to study at Pakistani military academies, said the Foreign Ministry.

In turn, Bajwa expressed readiness for further effective cooperation with the Kyrgyz side in order to ensure peace and stability in the region.

---

