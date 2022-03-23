By Trend

The U.S. exporting every molecule of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that it can to alleviate supply issues in Europe, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said during an online press briefing, Trend reports.

“Already, we have coordinated a series of releases of Strategic Petroleum Reserves to help stabilize energy markets. And as I’ve told our fellow IEA members, the U.S. is exporting every molecule of liquified natural gas that we can to alleviate supply issues in Europe. The Biden administration is urging the U.S. oil and gas industry to ramp up production to meet demand and to help lower prices for working families everywhere. And at the same time, as we can see, the tragic flooding along Australia’s east coast reminds us that the threat of climate change grows larger each day,” she said.

Granholm pointed out that the world is sending clear signals.

“We have to do everything in our power to address the immediate needs of our people, but the truth is, only clean energy offers us a viable medium- and long-term solution to these kinds of challenges. Clean energy is reliable. It is diverse. It is affordable. Solar, for instance, is cheaper than fossil fuels in most parts of the world. It is the key to greater energy security, to greater energy independence. It’s the answer to both climate change and autocrats who are weaponizing fossil energy,” noted the energy secretary.

Granholm went on to add that the urgent need to speed up the clean energy transition obviously has never been clearer, that this meeting of the IEA is going to reflect that urgency.

“Our theme is the Year of Implementation: Accelerating Global Action on Clean Energy and Energy Security. And our conversations are going to center on immediate actionable steps that IEA members can take, both individually and collectively, to raise our ambitions, to advance our goals, and to create millions of good-paying jobs in the process,” she added.

