By Trend

Russia currently has no relations with NATO, and their future depends on the actions of the alliance, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters, Trend reports via TASS.

Ryabkov made the remark following a meeting with MPs of the United Russia ruling party.

"We warn the NATO allies against reckless steps that could lead to further escalation," he said.

---

