By Trend

Italian Eni company will assess decarbonization solutions in Europe’s Mediterranean region, as it has inked a collaboration agreement with Air Liquide, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The two companies will work together to enable CO2 capture, aggregation, transport and permanent storage. They will collaborate to identify clusters of hard-to-abate industries in this geographic area and will define the best possible configuration to develop a large-scale CCS program.

In particular, Air Liquide will develop competitive CO2 abatement solutions, leveraging on its ongoing CCS initiatives in Northern Europe and on its innovative proprietary technology Cryocap able to capture up to 95 percent of CO2 emissions from industrial facilities.

Eni, leveraging on its experience in gas fields exploitation and management, will identify the most suitable permanent CO2 storage locations in the Mediterranean sea.

Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) represents one of the fundamental tools in the decarbonization process, especially for the most carbon-intensive industrial sectors, and will play a key role in achieving the important emission reduction targets set at European level as part of the Green Deal.

