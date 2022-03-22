By Trend

The firm position of Ukraine will be stated at summits of G7, leaders of NATO, EU countries scheduled for March 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his recent night video address, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"I spoke today with Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands and President of France Emmanuel Macron. We are coordinating our positions on the eve of the important summits in Europe,” Zelensky noted.

---

