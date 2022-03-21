By Trend

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on March 20, Boris Johnson wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"I spoke to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky this afternoon to set out how I will be working to advance Ukraine’s interests at meetings of NATO and the G7 this week," Johnson stated.

He also added that the UK will continue to step up military, economic and diplomatic support to help bring an end to this terrible conflict.

