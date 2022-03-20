By Trend

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte will visit Turkey on March 22, where he will hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The visit will take place on the eve of an extraordinary summit of NATO leaders on March 24, which will discuss the situation in Ukraine, Trend reports.

According to him, Turkey plays a very important role in protecting the eastern flank of NATO against the backdrop of events in Ukraine.

He noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one of the few leaders who maintain contacts with both Moscow and Kyiv.

Rutte stressed that his contacts with Ankara have always been positive.

---

