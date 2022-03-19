By Trend

Ankara stands for peace and stability in the Black Sea region, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said at a solemn event dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Canakkale, Trend reports.

According to the minister, Turkey is closely monitoring what is happening in Ukraine and, at every opportunity, emphasizes the importance of reaching an agreement on an immediate ceasefire, which will stop the bloodshed and restore stability in this country.

Hulusi Akar drew attention to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, including in the area of the city of Mariupol.

"The Turkish side is actively in contact with both Kiev and Moscow in order to safely evacuate Turkish citizens and the entire civilian population from this region of Ukraine. Turkey continues to do everything in its power for peace and stability in the Black Sea region, including using the possibilities of the Montreux Convention on the Status of the Straits (of 1936)". And so it will continue to be, said the minister.

---

