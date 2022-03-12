By Trend

Kyiv is not cordoned off, the supply of all necessary products, medicines, and fuel is provided, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Vadim Denisenko said during the telethon, Trend reports referring to the Ukrainian media.

"You can leave Kyiv both by train and by car. We are not surrounded, we have access to other parts of the country. All the essential needs of urban life, such as food, medicines, fuel, are delivered to the capital," Denisenko said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz