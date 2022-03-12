By Trend

Russia has removed COVID-19-related restrictions on scheduled and non-scheduled flights to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Iran on a mutual basis, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said, Trend reports citing TASS.

“The COVID-19-related restrictions on scheduled and non-scheduled flights to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Iran were removed on March 9, 2022 in accordance with the decision of the government of the Russian Federation,” the message said.

Previously, COVID-19-related restrictions on flights to Belarus, the Dominican Republic, Egypt (except Cairo), the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Finland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Korea and Cuba were also completely removed.

