By Trend

Ukraine turned to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for help in organizing a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said on the Tagesschau news program of the German ARD TV channel, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian media.

According to Zhovkva, international partners should help arrange this meeting, during which "many aspects could be discussed."

