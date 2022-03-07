By Trend

A phone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine has ended, BFM TV channel reports, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The leaders of the two countries spoke for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

This is the fourth phone conversation between Putin and Macron during the last 10 days. The presidents have spoken 14 times, including a meeting in Moscow, since December 2021.

---

