By Trend

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledges to provide more support to Ukraine and impose new sanctions on Russia over its aggression, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“In our call, Secretary Blinken affirmed that the U.S. support for Ukraine remains unfaltering. I underscored that Ukraine craves for peace, but as long as we are under Russia’s assault we need more sanctions and weapons. Secretary assured me of both,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba posted on Twitter.

According to the minister, the parties coordinated further steps.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz