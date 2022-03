By Trend

Twitter will label information from Russian state media in tweets, the employee of the company wrote on his social network page, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Today, we are labeling tweets that link to Russian state media sites and are taking steps to significantly reduce the distribution of this content on Twitter. In the coming weeks, we will extend these labels to other government-related media.," he wrote.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz