By Mustafa Ilhan

Turkey’s Albayrak Group and the Turkish Youth Foundation (TUGVA) are holding an exhibition of Islamic calligraphy (Husn-i Hat) at the TUGVA Headquarters building, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The Albayrak Group's Calligraphy Calendar Exhibition, held for the eighth time this year, features the meticulous works of today's master calligraphers, the report added.

TUGVA President Enes Eminoglu and Albayrak Group CEO Omer Bolat delivered the opening remarks for the traditional calligraphy exhibition.

The calligraphy exhibition, which features the works of 12 calligraphy artists, was previously held at the Hagia Sophia Mosque, bringing together citizens from all over Turkey.

In his remarks at the event, Eminoglu stated that, like the previous one, they anticipate a large turnout for this one as well.

"We anticipate that the exhibition, which drew a lot of attention from our citizens while it was on display in Hagia Sophia-i Mosque until January 7th, will also draw a lot of attention from the youth at our headquarters. Our youth will be able to interact with the exhibition at the Turkish Youth Foundation Headquarters until March 10. All of our art-loving youth are invited to our foundation," Eminoglu said.

"These calligraphy works, which were created with the unique perspective of each artist, by blending tradition and modern, without the limitation of calligraphy type, color, and material, first adorned the leaves of the 2022 Albayrak Calligraphy Calendar, and then presented to art lovers with an exhibition at the Hagia Sophia Mosque," said Albayrak Group CEO Bolat.

He emphasized that the calligraphy collection is presented to everyone who is interested in culture, art, and Islamic civilization through this exhibition.

“There is something else that makes this exhibition meaningful. Our students and youth from various provinces of Turkey come to this central building of TUGVA. We find it important for the future that calligraphy works are exhibited here and that our young people become familiar with our traditional culture and civilization works on this occasion,” he added.

The exhibition was also attended by Provincial Culture Director Coskun Yilmaz, ONDER Chairman Abdullah Ceylan, Albayrak Media Digital General Manager Omer Karaca, and Albayrak Media Sales and Marketing General Manager Abdullah Hanonu.

The event, where the works of authors such as Seyit Ahmet Depeler, Said Abuzeroglu, Ali Toy, Ahmed Faris Rizk, Davut Bektas, Mehmet Memis, Sami Naddah, Mehmed Ozcay, Hakan Arslan, Abdurrahman Depeler, Ahmet Kocak, Osman Ozcay and Zeki Seyidoglu are being exhibited, will last until March 10.

