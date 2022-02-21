By Trend



Air India is winning applause on social media for its pilots’ deft skills in adverse circumstances. On Friday, a clip from a YouTube live streaming channel called Big Jet TV went viral on social media, Trend reports citing India Today.

The video was recorded by Jerry Dyers, the founder of the channel for aviation enthusiasts. He is heard narrating the live incident as an Air India flight makes a risky landing at London’s Heathrow International Airport.

As the aircraft rocked slightly while approaching the runway, you can hear Dyers say, “Just checking to see if he’s gonna land itlooks like he’s got it; winds are gusting. yeah, very skilled Indian pilot there.”

The United Kingdom issued a ‘red’ weather warning as the record-breaking winds of Storm Eunice hit parts of the country, bringing life to a standstill, causing damage to life and property.

As several flights stood cancelled or were diverted as they missed their approach to London Heathrow, two Air India flights landed amid gusty winds on their first attempts. The flights were AI147 from Hyderabad and AI145 from Goa.

India Today Television learnt that Captain Anchit Bhardwaj was commander of AI147 and Captain Aditya Rao was at the helm on board AI145.

