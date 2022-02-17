By Trend

Uzbekistan aims to accelerate the process of accession to the WTO, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade.

In this regard, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov held an online meeting with the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

During the conversation, the current state of the process of Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO was discussed, as well as urgent tasks for further advancing negotiations in this direction, outlined in the new Roadmap of events for 2022, developed jointly with the Secretariat of the Organization in order to intensify the negotiation process.

The key topic of the negotiations was the issues of preparation for the upcoming 5th meeting of the Working Group on Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO. The progress of the elaboration of new documents submitted by Uzbekistan to the WTO Secretariat for the meeting was considered.

The WTO leadership expressed its commitment to providing comprehensive support to Uzbekistan in the process of joining the Organization and intensifying bilateral cooperation for the prompt resolution of emerging issues.

In this regard, Director General expressed the willingness of the WTO Secretariat to expand technical assistance to Uzbekistan to support bilateral and multilateral negotiations with the member countries of the Organization.

The Uzbek side emphasized the priority importance given in Uzbekistan to the issue of accession to the WTO. In particular, it was noted that this issue is one of the key tasks outlined in the Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan for 2022-2026.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a close and regular dialogue for accelerated progress in resolving the issues discussed.