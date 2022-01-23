By Trend

Georgia’s coal and coal products imports from Kazakhstan from January through November 2021 amounted to $719,030, which is an increase of 205.9 percent, compared to $235,010 over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The volume of coal and coal products imports from Kazakhstan in the reporting period of 2021 also increased by 28.4 percent – from 2,490 tons over the same period of 2020 to 3,198 tons.

Thus, Kazakhstan ranked second among main coal and coal products exporters to Georgia over first 11 months of 2021, following after Russia ($7.2 million), while Turkey ranked third ($576,890).

Georgia’s coal and coal products import from January through November 2021 amounted to $8.6 million, which is a decrease of 36.2 percent, compared to $13.5 million over the same period of 2020.

