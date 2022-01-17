By Yasemin Asan

Turkey's Electricity Generation Company (EUAS) will produce domestic wind turbines in cooperation with ASELSAN (Turkish Defense Corporation), Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

As one of the first wind power plants in Turkey, the turbines will be installed at Alacati Wind Power Plant (WPP) to reduce the country’s electricity dependence on foreign sources, the report added.

The project, which will be implemented by the energy and natural resources and the industry and technology ministries, is considered a new step taken to strengthen domestic energy production.

Within the scope of industry cooperation projects, a contract was signed between the Electricity Generation Company (EUAS) and ASELSAN for the manufacture of domestic wind turbines, the report added.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez and Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank will also attend the project's presentation ceremony. The engineers of the relevant institution have mobilized their efforts for the production of a domestic wind turbine to reduce Turkey's imports in this area.

In a very short time, the electricity produced by Turkey's domestic wind turbines will provide the whole country with electricity. The first two domestic turbines of 4 megawatts to be produced within the scope of the project will be used in Izmir, the wind capital of Turkey. The Alacati Wind Power Plant (WPP), one of Turkey's first wind power plants, will also host domestic turbines.

At the end of the project, high-powered domestic turbines will be manufactured and foreign dependence in this field will be reduced. The project aims to increase the share of electricity production obtained from renewable energy sources, create a wind turbine manufacturing ecosystem, contribute to employment, and reduce high maintenance costs.

Turkey closed 2021 with the WPP investments record made in recent years. In Turkey, the total installed capacity is approaching 100,000 megawatts and the power of wind energy has exceeded 10,000 megawatts. The country achieved the highest capacity increase in its history on an annual basis with approximately 1,750 megawatts in wind energy in 2021, and the installed power in the wind had reached 10,750 megawatts by the end of 2021.

