By Trend

Sixteen police officers, servicemen of the National Guard and the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan were killed during the riots, and more than 1.3 thousand were injured, press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic said on Sunday, Trend reports via TASS.

"While protecting public order and defence the country's constitutional order, by criminals were killed 16 and more than 1.3 thousand police officers, members of the National Guard and the Ministry of Defense, as well as special agencies were injured", the statement said.

