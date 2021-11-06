By Trend

New video footage from VMedia channel on YouTube shows that former Armenian Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan apparently watched the previous video footage (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwFLK8UPZ1Y ) of the channel about former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, demonstrating that if there were two heroes of "Dumb and Dumber" film, then Sargsyan's team has much more of them.

“As a result, Ohanyan felt forgotten and ignored, rushing to quickly join the “honorary” list,” the video footage said.

According to the video footage, Ohanyan decided to achieve this in a very peculiar way - by intimidating his compatriots with the terrible consequences of restoring transport corridors in the region.

“At the same time, the unlucky fighter forgot that Armenian people were shouting about the negative consequences of closed roads for 30 years,” the video footage said.

According to the video footage, now, when there is the opportunity to return to a peaceful life and open roads, Ohanyan suddenly turned out to be against it.

“Apparently, Ohanyan does not want to remember the mistakes made during his military career," the video footage said.

