Third Iran-Germany Joint Energy Committee meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 25, Trend reports citing ILNA.

The meeting will be held online, via a video conference. The Iranian delegation will be represented by Oil Minister Jawad Owji.

According to ILNA, the first Iran-Germany Joint Energy Committee meeting was held in Tehran on October 25, 2017.

