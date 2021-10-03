By Trend

Petrodollars are once again flowing in for Saudi Arabia. The kingdom is earning more money from oil exports than at any time since 2018, as the global economic recovery and OPEC+ production cuts boost prices, Trend reports citing Bloomberg.

The producers’ cartel meets on Monday and has signaled it will continue with a gradual easing of those output curbs, though, with Brent crude near $80 a barrel, some traders and even the White House are putting pressure on it to move faster.

