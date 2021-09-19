By Trend

Indonesian security forces have killed the leader of militant group East Indonesia Mujahideen (MIT), which has ties with Islamic State, police said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A joint operation by military and police personnel killed Ali Kalora in a shootout at a village on Sulawesi island on Saturday afternoon, according to a police statement.

Another militant, identified as Jaka Ramadhan, also known as Ikrima, was also shot dead, police said, adding that a hunt was underway for four other MIT members.

Explosives, an M16 rifle and two machetes were found, along with other evidence of militant activity, following the raid.

Kalora took over as MIT leader after security forces killed its previous head, Santoso, in 2016.

Authorities believed MIT was behind the brutal murder of four villagers in central Sulawesi in November 2020, although the group did not claim responsibility.

