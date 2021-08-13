By Trend

This year Georgia will export record volumes of peaches and apples, said the Minister of Agriculture of Georgia Levan Davitashvili, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

According to him, today Georgia has already exported 24,000 tons of peaches and apples.

"We have a successful season this year: a record amount of peaches and apples are being exported. This success is the result of our consistent policy," Davitashvili said.

According to him, the state has solved problems with product quality and infrastructure, lack of refrigeration equipment.

"If several years ago there was one farm, today there are more than 40 refrigeration farms in Chumlaki settlement alone. The creation of infrastructure is co-financed by the state. All this ensures the competitiveness of Georgian peaches in export markets," Davitashvili said.

As of July 25, Georgia exported 18.9 tons of peaches and nectarines worth $16.9 million.

Compared to the same period last year, exports of peaches and nectarines increased by 6,300 tons in quantitative terms, and in value - by $5.9 million.

Last year, Georgia exported about 23,400 tons of peaches, mainly to Russia.

