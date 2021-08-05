By Vugar Khalilov

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thanked all countries offering help to Turkey to battle the wildfires across Turkey.

"On behalf of my nation, I would like to thank all the friendly countries and organizations that sent aid, expressed their readiness to help, conveyed their support, wishes and condolences in Turkey's fight against forest fires", Erdogan said addressing the meeting at the State Information Coordination Center on August 4.

He extended his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Iranian President Ibrahim Reisi, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski for their strong solidarity with his country.

Erdogan aslo thanked Bulgarian President Rumen Radev during a phone call that was held between them on August 4.

On August 4, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an interview with local media thanked Azerbaijan for its support to Turkey in fighting wildfires.

“The most important support came from Azerbaijan. To date, about 200 fire-fighters have been sent from Azerbaijan,"Erdogan said.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan sent its first fire-fighting forces (100 fire-fighters) to Turkey on July 30, the second group (1 helicopter, 53 fire engine and special rescue equipment, 1 ambulance, 220 fire-fighters and rescuers) on July 31 and the third group (1 amphibious aircraft, 150 fire-fighters, 40 pieces of fire-fighting equipment) on August 5.

Furthermore, President Erdogan on his social media accounts announced that due to the fire and flood disasters the government has decided to extend 2021 selection dates for the Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS), which should be held on August 5-13.

According to the change, the students will be able to choose their universities from August 5 to August 20 at 23:59, he added.

At least eight people have died in wildfires in Turkey’s southeastern regions.

The wildfires broke out on 28 July near the Mediterranean coastal resort town of Manavgat, in Antalya province and spread to other regions across Turkey.

